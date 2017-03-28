Grandmother sets up memorial fund for teen girl killed after Center Point crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandmother of 16-year-old Brieyonna Pearson, the girl who was fatally struck after exiting a vehicle that had been in a wreck on March 26, needs help to cover the costs and expenses of her tragic death.

Pearson’s grandmother set up a memorial fund on YouCaring, a website commonly used to help pay for expenses in times of need.

“Please help with cost and expenses for my grand daughter that lost her life in a tragic car accident on March 26, 2017,” her grandmother Sherri Riley wrote.

The goal for the fundraiser is $8,000, and there’s a long way to go before it is met. Click here to visit the YouCaring page. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing on social media.