Hearing on Montgomery police misconduct investigations bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawmakers will hear public debate about a bill establishing investigation and compensation procedures for victims of police misconduct in Montgomery.

The Tuesday afternoon hearing comes amid a closely-watched murder case of a white police officer charged with fatally shooting a black man in the city last year.

Montgomery Democratic Rep. John Knight is sponsoring the bill.

The killing of 58-year-old Greg Gunn roiled the city with protests and intense media coverage. Lawyers for Aaron Cody Smith have argued for moving the proceedings out of Montgomery, saying that scrutiny of the case will prevent the rookie officer from getting a fair trial.

Two judges have already recused themselves from the case.

