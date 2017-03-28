Huffman High School copes with tragedy on spring break

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — During a time meant for relaxation and fun turned into a traumatic spring break and it has left a principal figuring out what exactly to say when students return to school Monday.

“We’ll try to help them understand that when things like this happen – you have to push on you have to find a way to get past the tragedy,” said John Lyons Jr., the principal at Huffman High School.

The Huffman High community is on spring break this week with heavy hearts after one of their classmates, Brieyonna Pearson,16, was hit and killed by a car in Center Point early Sunday morning.

Her death came just days after two Huffman students were grazed by bullets at a park during a senior skip day.

Investigators said students were engaging in a water balloon fight and throwing eggs before it hit a man’s car causing him to shoot at the teens.

“Life is going to throw things at them that they cant control and they have to be prepared to deal with those things,” Lyons said.

“I hope that our students use what has happened here as a motivational tool to know that life is short and we have to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented before us because is not guaranteed for any of us.”