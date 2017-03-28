Lawsuit: Waffle House grease smothered and covered property

By Published:
Waffle House
File photo of Waffle House in Fort Worth, Texas courtesy Wiki Commons

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man says in a lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from the Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that’s adjacent to Crook’s property.

Crook maintains that the restaurant’s “grease interceptor” continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground. He says a combination of grease and sewage seeped on and under the foundation of his building, damaging it.

Waffle House representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County in Alabama earlier this month, and Waffle House is seeking to have the case transferred into the federal court system.

