More than a meal: the story of a healthier Kevin Taylor

(WIAT) — Weeknights after the early news you’ll find me on Facebook asking our CBS42 friends “What’s for Dinner?”

We usually start around 7 p.m. discussing what people are cooking or eating for dinner.

One night we got an unusual reply when the healthier Kevin Taylor posted that he was having a tic-tac for dinner.

When I asked why he showed us a picture of his astonishing weight loss, and we had to get to know his story.

“My mother made me go to a doctor because I had high blood pressure,” Taylor said. “And when I had the initial appointment, the doctor came in after doing all the blood work and said, ‘I’ll give you a year to live, and if you don’t want your mama to have to bury you, you better do something now.”

Taylor’s decisions took him from 616 pounds to a slimmer, healthier man.

“I went home, nobody in my family knew,” Taylor said. “I googled ‘Alabama Weight Loss,’ ‘Dr. Lee Smith,’ I set up the appointment. I did everything beforehand, and I finally told my mother. I said, ‘I’m going to have weight loss surgery’.”

That surgery was 17 months ago. Since then, Kevin has put in work to keep the weight off.

“I do sit-ups, I ride the stationary bike, I ride 25 miles a day,” Taylor said. “I walk, I love walking. Anything that’s physical. Just get up and do something. Move.”

Taylor not only works on moving himself along a healthier path but hopes that by sharing his experience he will help people do the same.

“You go tell your story. I have to show people my before and after pictures cause they don’t believe it’s the same person,” Taylor said. “The last group I talked to, I actually had to go around showing my picture while doing my talk.”

Taylor’s pictures open the door for him to serve as an encouragement to others.

“If you’re overweight, or you feel bad about yourself, you’re not defined by your weight,” Taylor said. “But you will feel a lot better if you get some of that weight off.”

The healthier Kevin Taylor knows that to be true. So far he’s lost 411 pounds. Kevin used to take 12 pills a day, now he says he takes one for the overactive thyroid that led to the excessive weight.