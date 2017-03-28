Officials searching for 3 suspects in violent robbery of delivery driver and carjacking of teen

Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham Police Department are both looking for three suspects they believe attacked and robbed a delivery driver and carjacked a high school student.

Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers said the trio has used unnecessary violence during their crimes and he wants to get them off the streets before it escalates.

They sent CBS42 surveillance images of the suspects. Check out our gallery below to see all of them.

Photos of suspects

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha will have the details on CBS 42 News at 5 and 6.

