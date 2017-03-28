Person shot near Birmingham Piggly Wiggly market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a local Piggly Wiggly, according to the department.

The shooting took place at or near the location on the 6500 block of 1st Avenue South. Police have stated that there was one person shot in the leg, and one person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities told CBS42 News that two men got engaged in an argument outside of the store, and an officer on patrol heard gunfire exchanged. The officer rolled up to the store and reportedly saw a man running with a weapon in his hand and took him into custody.

