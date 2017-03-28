Police in Mexico on the lookout for missing Tennessee teen in Amber Alert

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Authorities asked law enforcement in Mexico and Central America to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared with her teacher two weeks ago, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The agency’s request was made as a precaution only, and there have been no sightings south of the U.S. border of either Elizabeth Thomas or her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins. The pair has been romantically linked.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

The Tennessee agency got a tip last week that the teacher’s car may have been spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas, but police there were not able to confirm it.

The pair’s disappearance came after Cummins was investigated by the school system when another student reported seeing the married teacher kiss the girl at the Culleoka Unit School. Culleoka is a community about 60 miles south of Nashville near the Alabama state line.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The TBI will hold a briefing on Tuesday in Columbia to discuss the latest in the case. TBI Director Mark Gwyn, District Attorney General Brent Cooper, and Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland are all expected to speak.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.