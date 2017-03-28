Shelby County doctor one of few nationally to offer new peanut desensitization therapy

By Published:

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor in Shelby County has become one of the only allergists in the country to offer a new therapy, which she says can help people suffering from peanut allergies eat peanuts and live a normal life.

“I’ve loved every bit of my career for 30 years, managing allergy and asthma and allergy patients, but this is the most exciting therapy I’ve been involved with because of the dramatic life-changing effects for kids and their families,” said Dr. Carolyn Comer of Alabama Asthma and Allergy in Chelsea.

At 5, learn about how peanut desensitization therapy is performed and meet a family that comes to the Chelsea office from out of state, in hopes of helping their child’s life-threatening allergy.

