Two former Prattville Police officers indicted on burglary charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steven T. Marshall announced indictments of two former Prattville police officers for multiple counts related to a burglary and attempted burglary and robbery in Autauga County, according to a release from Marshall’s office.

John Wayne McDaniel Jr. and Leon Todd Townson had been previously arrested for the charges and released on bond. Both suspects have been served notice of the indictments and they remain on bond pending the trial on those charges.

Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to an Autauga County grand jury on March 14 which resulted in both officers being indicted on March 17. The indictments charge that the men unlawfully entered the building of Dorothy Jones with the intent to commit a theft of property inside.

McDaniel is charged with obtaining unauthorized control of property from the residence and both McDaniel and Townson are charged with possessing burglar tools during the commission of the offense.

The indictments also charge that McDaniel, Townson, and another person conspired to commit robbery in the first degree and burglary in the first degree of the victim on their residence.

Townson was also arrested on March 28 for additional charges of insurance fraud and theft of property related to a claim he reportedly made to Traveler’s Insurance. He reportedly filed a claim that allowed him to obtain more than $100,000 from the company.

According to the release, Townson told the insurance company that property was stolen from his business, but police found the property at Townson’s residence while executing a search warrant.

Both men face over 30 years in prison each and $45,000 in fines if convicted on all charges.