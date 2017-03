CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a homicide that may have happened during a home invasion.

It happened around around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home on Ormond Drive in Center Point.

Investigators were on the scene for several hours.

Neighbors tell CBS42 an elderly man lives in the home and was seen being transported to the hospital. No word on his condition.

