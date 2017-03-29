2 killed in Cullman County car crash, 1 being treated at area hospital

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday that occurred about five miles outside of Cullman has claimed two lives and resulted in one injury, according to a release from ALEA.

Tonya J. Busbee, 34, of Bremen was killed when the 2003 Ford that she was driving collided head-on with the 2016 Chevrolet being driven by Jonathan Biggs, 53, of Dayton, OH at 8:24 p.m. on Cullman County 813. A 13-year-old passenger in Busbee’s vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Busbee was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Biggs was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing, but ALEA believes that speed and alcohol were factors in this crash, according to the release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s