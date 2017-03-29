2 killed in Cullman County car crash, 1 being treated at area hospital

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday that occurred about five miles outside of Cullman has claimed two lives and resulted in one injury, according to a release from ALEA.

Tonya J. Busbee, 34, of Bremen was killed when the 2003 Ford that she was driving collided head-on with the 2016 Chevrolet being driven by Jonathan Biggs, 53, of Dayton, OH at 8:24 p.m. on Cullman County 813. A 13-year-old passenger in Busbee’s vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Busbee was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Biggs was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing, but ALEA believes that speed and alcohol were factors in this crash, according to the release.