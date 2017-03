CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were killed Wednesday morning in Centre around 9:47 a.m. on County Road 22, troopers say.

The coroner tells CBS42 the two victims were a male and a female. According to the coroner, this was a hit and run, but officials have a suspect in custody as well as the suspect vehicle.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.