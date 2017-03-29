Cold Case: BPD searches for new leads in murder of pregnant 16 year old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public to step up and help them find the man that shot and killed a pregnant 16 year old in January of 2016.

Raven White and her boyfriend were sitting in a car at Panorama East Apartments when a man approached them.

The man fired a gun into the vehicle killing White.

“The hardest thing was forgiveness,” said White’s mother, Tangee White. “I can honestly say I do forgive him.”

However, she said she does still want to see justice for her daughter.

“It hurts. He took something very dear to me, and for what I don’t understand,” said White. “I still cry every day.”

