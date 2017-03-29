Cold Case: BPD searches for new leads in murder of pregnant 16 year old

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public to step up and help them find the man that shot and killed a pregnant 16 year old in January of 2016.

Raven White and her boyfriend were sitting in a car at Panorama East Apartments when a man approached them.

The man fired a gun into the vehicle killing White.

“The hardest thing was forgiveness,” said White’s mother, Tangee White. “I can honestly say I do forgive him.”

However, she said she does still want to see justice for her daughter.

“It hurts. He took something very dear to me, and for what I don’t understand,” said White. “I still cry every day.”

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha will have more details on the investigation and what you can do to help on CBS 42 News at 5 and 6.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s