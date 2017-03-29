Community gathers for vigil in honor of Huffman High School student killed in wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday night was an emotional night for family and friends of Brieyonna Pearson. The Huffman High School sophomore, who celebrated her sixteenth birthday on Friday, was killed in a crash on Sunday morning.

“That’s a very hard pill to swallow right now. Brie was a very nice, intelligent lady,” said Coretta Pearson, her paternal grandmother. “She was there for everybody, she had a very calm spirit.”

Her friends say they are still shocked by the news they got Sunday, that a girl many had known for years, would not be back at school with them when Huffman High goes back to class after Spring Break on Monday.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was hard for me to believe that she was gone,” said her classmate, Connie Clarke.

Her friends remember her as a bright, funny girl who was always up for an impromptu photo shoot or a funny story. Those are the memories, they say, that brought dozens of people to a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night.

“It made me feel good to see all this love and support around here, for everybody,” said Sherry Riley, her maternal grandmother. “I want to thank everybody for coming out and giving my granddaughter, Brieyonna Pearson, this support and love.”

Because Huffman students remain out on Spring Break this week, counselors will be on place Monday morning, to help students cope with their loss. Meanwhile, her family says they hold no ill feelings after the accident.

“We just want our baby to rest in peace, with love, peace and harmony,” said Coretta Pearson.