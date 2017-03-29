Crestwood North neighbors asking city to take action on train noise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Neighbors in one Birmingham neighborhood are fed up with the noise from trains. About 40 trains pass through the Crestwood North neighborhood each day. And instead of just complaints, they have solutions for the city to fix the problem that they say is impacting their quality of life and future development.

The three railroad tracks in the Crestwood North neighborhood may have been there long before many of the residents moved in, but they are getting louder and louder. Federal mandates have raised the decibels of the train horns to try and increase safety.

The president of the Crestwood North neighborhood says they know the best way to get a solution is to have something in writing and present that to the city. A study completed last year by the Regional Planning Commission is a major step and tool to get action. It offers solution for the train noise in East Birmingham and even Irondale. It’s just up to city government to get the ball rolling.

The study lays out four options to increase the safety at the crossings and help get the area designated as a “Quiet Zone.” That’s a designation by the federal railroad administration that would allow train operators to not have to blow the horn at all three of the crossings, unless there is an emergency. The added safety measures are needed to make that a reality. The four options range from around $40,000 up to more than $1 million. The cheapest option would be to close the three intersections. Other options include putting up my cross arms and even adding sensors.

The neighborhood president says $40,000 is not much when you think of the city’s more than $425 million budget. And making these changes could greatly impact property value in the Woodlawn and Crestwood North neighborhoods as well as help future development. Darrell O’Quinn, the president of the neighborhood said, “This is certainly not the most pressing issue in the city of Birmingham. But, it is one of the low hanging fruits that could easily be achieved and would have a significant impact on people’s lives.”