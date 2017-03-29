Guns, drugs and money recovered during Warrior convienience store and home raid

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Warrior Narcotics Department has seized several guns, a large sum of money and a variety of drugs after a raid on a Warrior convenience store and a separate home in Gardendale, according to the department.

The raids took place at the Speedmart Convenience Store at 510 Highway 31 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and at another home off of Mt. Olive Road in Gardendale.

Four people were arrested in the raids: Khang Dang Nguyen, 28; Tam Dang Nguyen, 30; Jordan Alexander Quick, 22; and Vy Thuy Dang Nguyen, 27. According to police, those arrested were involved in selling drugs from the store and the home, including marijuana, Xanax, Adderall, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and Kratom. In addition to the drug distribution, they also allegedly sold alcohol to minors.

During the raids, police also reportedly retrieved eight pistols and four shotguns, one of the pistols was allegedly stolen from Homewood. At this time, police expect to charge the suspects with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, and selling to a minor.