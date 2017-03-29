Man accused of posing as contractor, stealing 93-year-old woman’s jewelry sought by Hoover PD

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to locate a man accused of pawning stolen jewelry taken from an elderly woman while the suspect was pretending to be a handyman.

Officer Brian Hale with Hoover Police says Daniel Phillip Cook is wanted on a charge of receiving stolen property in St. Clair County. The case began in Hoover in January, Hale says, when the suspect pretended to be a contractor/handyman to gain entrance into the Greystone home of a 93-year-old woman. Her jewelry was taken while the suspect was inside giving purported estimates for various projects.

Hale says Cook took the stolen property to a pawn shop in St. Clair County. The suspect is 5’10” tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has previous addressed or ties to the 500 block of Talon Court in Birmingham as well as the 500 block off Pinecrest Loop in Leeds.

Cook is believed to be wanted on additional warrants out of Shelby County, Hale says. CBS42 is working to learn more about these additional charges.

If you have any information about the suspect, there are multiple ways you can alert officials (see below). If you don’t know anything about the case, you are asked to be on the lookout and please share this article.

Contact Hoover Detective Ed Leach at (205) 739-6071. You can also leave an anonymous tip via their website: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php.

Alternately, you can also call Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website (you can use the “Contact Us” button on their page: https://www.facebook.com/Crime-Stoppers-of-Metro-Alabama-220952201270342/?fref=ts and get your private code number). You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.