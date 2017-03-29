SBI investigating officer-involved shooting of 69 year old suspect

By Published:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 69 year old suspect is still recovering after police say he shot at deputies who returned fire injuring the man.

The sheriff’s office received a call at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning about an intoxicated driver that was parked at a rest stop off of I-65 southbound at mile marker 213.

Two patrol officers responded and made contact with the elderly driver who they said would not comply – that is when the man rolled down his window and fired shots at officers before being hit.

“The suspect was then  removed from the vehicle, taken into custody and secured, deputies immediately started rendering first aid to the suspect and they continued doing so until medical people arrived on scene,” said Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon.

Both of the deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident – at this time they are not releasing that footage until an investigation by the SBI is completed.

