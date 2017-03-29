Skeletal remains of victim discovered in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Skeletal remains of a human victim have been recovered in Tuscaloosa County.

Logging crews were working in the area of Ed Stephens Rd and Progress Dr when they found what they thought might be a human bone. The Tuscaloosa Homicide Unit come to the scene and stayed all evening and night, processing the scene and unearthing other pieces of skeletal remains.

A local anthropologist and his team were called in, and they were able to confirm the remains as human. Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators think the victim died as a result of foul play. The cause of death has yet to be determined, and the remains will be sent to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Science for examination and identification.

Captain Kip Hart asks anyone in the area who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, or Crimestoppers.

Hart explained they will not be speculating as to the victim’s identity. The family of Emmet Kyzer, the Cottondale man who has been missing since June of 2016, posted on Facebook that they were made aware of the unidentified human remains, which were found several miles away from Kyzer’s home.

Officials will hold a press conference this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live right here.