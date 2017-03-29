UAB National Alumni Society Scholarship Run set for May 12th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB National Alumni Society Scholarship Run is back for its 11th year. The 5K/10K presented by Viva Health will take place Friday, May 12th.

The Scholarship Run raises money for UAB student scholarships. The 2016 run brought in $65,000 for 130 scholarships. The NAS has also awarded more than $500,000 to students through scholarships, gifts, and grants over the last decade.

The Scholarship Run includes a post-race party at the UAB National Alumni Society House, including refreshments, entertainment and food from Dreamland BBQ. More than 600 participants took part in the race last year.

Early bird registration is $25 until March 31st. Pre-registration for the 5K and 10K is $30 from Saturday, April 1st to Thursday, May 11th. Registration on the day of the race is $35 and starts at 4:00 p.m. The race starts at the UAB NAS House on 10th Avenue South at 6:00 p.m.

To register online, click here. For more information about the Run or to volunteer, call race director Gabriele Matthews at (205)934-3555 or gabriele@uab.edu.