Young Breast Cancer Survivors Workshop coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An event for young breast cancer survivors is coming to Birmingham soon. The fifth annual Young Breast Cancer Survivors Workshop is set for Saturday, April 8th at the UAB Alumni House.

The workshop includes themes such as ‘Normal and Terminal’ –a candid sharing from a fellow breast cancer survivor, ‘Sex and Intimacy after Breast Cancer’ –a talk with a gynecologic oncology expert from Massachusetts General Hospital, ‘Cooking with Cancer –with Dr. Pineda, and Yoga and Deep Breathing with a professional therapist.

The Young Breast Cancer Survivorship Network and SurviveAL are both UAB School of Nursing-based programs. The goal is to improve quality of life for woman, young breast cancer survivors, and their loved ones through education, support and networking.

“Young” is defined by receiving a diagnosis before entering the age of menopause, usually around 45 years old. It could be a devastating moment for young women who are usually preparing for a family and career. They also face different challenges compared to older patients, like the potential for infertility and early menopause, pregnancy after diagnosis, and concerns over work and finances.

The workshop helps empower young women as they face survivorship issues. Registration and breakfast starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8th. Attendees can participate in a networking activity during lunch. The day closes at 2:15 p.m. with prizes.

Free registration is open now for survivors and their loved ones. All survivors who register will receive a free YBCSN t-shirt at the workshop. You can register here or call (205)975-8656. For more information, click here or check out the event’s Facebook page here.