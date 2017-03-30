Alabama Power crews on standby for Thursday storms

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Alabama Power crews are on alert and ready to move quickly if severe weather strikes Thursday night. They have already addressed storm related power outages from earlier this week.

On Monday the hard hit areas included Irondale and Hueytown. Crews worked hard to fix the lines and most of people’s power was up and running by Tuesday morning.

Crews are ready for Thursday and will fix power lines if they go down when it’s safe to do so.

“We look into areas near hospitals and emergency services that’s who we restore power to first because that has the greatest impact, and we look and see how what areas are isolated that we can get the most people on that’s how we operate,” said Alabama Power spokesperson Katie Bolton.

If you see a downed line stay away and report it. To report a downed line you can call 1-800-888-APCO.