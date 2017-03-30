Be-you-tiful Birmingham Fashion Show set for April 7th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new fashion show celebrating inclusiveness is coming to Birmingham on Friday, April 7th. The Arc of Jefferson County is hosting the “Be-you-tiful Birmingham” Fashion Show at The Club.

The event features children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities wearing fashions from Belk at The Summit. The models range in age from 5 years old to people in their forties and fifties. Many have an interest in fashion and are getting the chance to explore their talents in the area.

Be-you-tiful Birmingham is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 each which covers entry, brunch by The Club, a mimosa bar, a coffee bar from Royal Cup and more. There will also be a silent auction and celebrity guest escorts.

All proceeds will go to The Arc of Jefferson County which is Alabama’s largest provider to the intellectually and developmentally disabled. Tickets can be purchased here. If you’d like to find out more about The Arc, click here.