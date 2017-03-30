Bentley’s attorney calls impeachment schedule “remarkably prejudicial”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Robert Bentley’s attorney, Ross Garber, called a press conference Thursday to address legal procedures in connection with the impeachment investigation. He told reporters he has filed an urgent motion to afford due process protections to the governor, and he believes the committee will respond favorably.

Garber called the tentative impeachment schedule “remarkably prejudicial.”

“Special counsel has hijacked the investigation,” said Garber.

He said he wants the committee to take control of the investigation and give the governor due process.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha was at the meeting. He’ll have the latest on CBS 42 News at 5 & 6.