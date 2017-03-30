Birmingham Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in “string of burglaries”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for two suspects in the burglary of a residence in their jurisdiction that occurred on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m., according to a release from the department.

Detectives obtained surveillance video images of a male described as 5’7″ to 5’10” tall around 30-40 years of age, reportedly forcing open the door to a victim’s apartment residence.

Along with this male, a female believed to be around 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall and around 23-27 years of age could be seen accompanying him. Police believe that the two were traveling in a red four-door hatchback.

Detectives believe that the two suspects were also pictured on Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama website for similar burglaries that occurred south of downtown Birmingham in late February and early March.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the suspects or the crime to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777.