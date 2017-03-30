Birmingham police investigating late-night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are trying to find the person who shot a man.

Police were called to Morris Avenue late Wednesday night. They say they pulled a man over for driving with two flat tires. Once the man got out of the car, they saw he had been shot multiple times. Paramedics transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later learned the man had been shot at 21st Street North and 21st Avenue North. They say two different weapons were used, a pistol and a shotgun.

The name of the victim has not been released.