Former Trump staffer Mike Flynn reportedly offers testimony in exchange for immunity

(WIAT) — Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, has offered his testimony to the FBI and elected officials investigating the president’s administration’s ties to Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Flynn is offering his testimony through his lawyer in exchange for immunity from prosecution, though at this time it is unclear what infractions he may have committed. At this time, the offer has not been accepted by any party, the Journal states.

Flynn resigned from his former position after it became clear that he had misled investigators about talks with the Russian Ambassador to the United States.