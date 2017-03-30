One Class at a Time: B.B. Comer Memorial High School

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — This week our One Class at a Time team went to B.B. Comer Memorial High School to present a $1,000 One Class at a Time grant check to a very deserving teacher; Ms. Carla Bowden.

Bowden is a resources teacher for all the students at the high school. She teaches advanced level concepts, and sometimes her job requires her to simply be quiet with a student.

Bowden plans to use her grant money to create a calming room that all students at the school can utilize.

“Research shows that if you provide a student with the opportunity for just maybe 10,15 or 20 minutes, with the calming area that they feel secure, you might remove all the fight-or-flight mode and get their brain conditioned for learning,” Bowden said.

Right now she has some comfortable seating in her classroom. However, the supplemental One Class at a Time grant money will help her do a lot more.

“It’s just like a nice den environment. Not bright colors,” Bowden said. “You don’t want anything that stimulates excitement. It’s very muted colors and dimmed lights with comfort seating.”

