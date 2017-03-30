Severe weather preparedness saves lives throughout Central Alabama

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Todays Weather Alert day is a good reminder during severe weather season to make sure your family is prepared. A Fayette County resident says she and her family are ready if severe weather hits their community.

One year ago, Anita Varnadoe’s Fayette home got hit by an EF-2 tornado. Her home had minor damage but her barn was totally destroyed. Her family has a storm shelter that is built into the ground behind her house.

Varnadoe says having lived through a tornado has taught her some valuable lessons.

“You know we had seen and heard about tornadoe,s but to be personally hit by a tornado until then we had never,: Varnadoe said. “They are so quick most of the time and you think you are prepared but you are really not. But in all that we now know how serious a situation that can be and you must take cover immediately when they tell because it could be in an instant when you are hit.”

When that tornado hit their property, Anita Varnadoe and her husband were not hurt. Fayette Co EMA was on the job today just in case weather took a turn for the worse, and their preparation usually can make all the difference.