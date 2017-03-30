Storm cleanup continues with more possible storms on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The threat for severe weather comes to soon for some people who are still cleaning up after the last round of storms.

Jessica Williams is still trying to clear a tree that toppled on her house Monday evening. It happened on 79th Place South in Birmingham. She had just moved in two months ago and is trying to pick up the pieces without insurance.

The tree knocked out a side room and part of her living room. The power has been out since it happened.

If you would like to help Jessica, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/recover-from-the-storm

Stay with the CBS 42 Storm Track Weather throughout the day for an update on the possibility for severe weather.