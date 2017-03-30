Suspect in Bessemer homicide investigation turns himself in to police

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in a Bessemer homicide investigation has turned himself in to police and been transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, according to police.

Police responded to the 100 block of Ray Street on Tuesday on a call of a person shot around 11 p.m. The victim, Cadarrius Johnson, was found on the scene deceased from his gunshot wounds.

Officers secured the scene and technicians processed the scene as detectives spoke to witnesses. According to the release, Ahmad Thompson, 17, was identified as the shooter.

The Bessemer division of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant, and Thompson turned himself into police. He was transferred to the Sheriff’s Department and is being held without bond.

Thompson is being charged as an adult for the murder, according to the release.

