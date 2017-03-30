Tournament Saturday to benefit Chelsea teen battling encephalitis

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT)– The angler community is stepping up to help a Chelsea teenager battling a rare form of encephalitis. Teammates and coaches with the Chelsea Anglers Fishing Team are hosting a fishing tournament tomorrow to benefit 15-year-old William Pace.

William was part of the team for three years before being hospitalized on the first of this year. He’s been diagnosed with NMDA Receptor Encephalitis. It’s a very rare disease that’s affecting his brain, central nervous system and immune system. He’s facing an uphill battle and it’s been extremely difficult as well for his teammates and coaches to see the once healthy teenager fall ill so quickly.

David Looney, Coach Chelsea Anglers said, “All of a sudden he’s sick and we said well he might miss a tournament. Now we are worried about him getting out of the hospital. It becomes more about our faith in God, our brotherhood and what our team is supposed to stand for. And that’s brothers, teammates and love.”

The tournament is being held Saturday at Logan Martin Lake. All the proceeds will go toward The Pace Family. They are hoping to raise enough money to buy the family a wheelchair accessible van.

You can still sign up. For more information on the tournament and also how to donate, visit this link: http://pacebenefit.onssl.tv/