ACM Awards bring big names in country music to Las Vegas on Sunday night

LAS VEGAS, NV (WIAT) — The ACM Awards are taking over Las Vegas on Sunday, and artists are preparing to take the big stage.CBS42 News caught up with some of the musicians who will be performing during Sunday night’s show, musicians like 23-year-old Kelsea Ballerini.

Ballerini nominated for four awards, including female vocalist of the year.

“I think the categories, these awards shows, are kind of a snapshot into country music, of what it is that year, you know?” Ballerini said. “And to be a part of the snapshot of females in country music this year, right now, it’s a big deal, it’s a huge honor. It’s very important to me.”

