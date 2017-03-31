ALDOT reaches out to Georgia transportation leaders to offer help in wake of bridge collapse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Leaders with the Alabama Department of Transportation are offering help to officials in Georgia after a portion of the Interstate 85 bridge collapsed in Atlanta Thursday.

Images from the fire and collapse are all too familiar for those in the Birmingham area who may remember similar instances in 2002 and 2004.

“We were working 24 hours a day from the time it happened to the time it was over with,” said Mike Mahaffey, an engineer with ALDOT.

Mahaffey was one of the first people on the scene of the first emergency in 2002 near malfunction junction. ALDOT said at the time, more than 300,000 vehicles drove through the interchange each day.

Two years later, there was a similar situation in the same area. Mahaffey still has pictures from the cleanup, that took more than a month.

The project was completed well ahead of schedule, Mahaffey said.

“We learned a lot from both of them about rapid construction, some things that we still apply today in our normal construction activities that help us interfere with the traveling public a lot less and make things happen a lot quicker,” he said.

Images of the flames and bridge collapse in Atlanta lead transportation leaders in Alabama to offer help. Officials in Atlanta estimate the bridge could take months to repair.

Closing a portion of the interstate is already impacting travelers from Alabama who are headed that direction.

“We’re either stuck here or stuck at a truck stop until it’s cleaned up because the routes they want the other trucks to take, we’re too wide for,” said Julie Medders.

Medders is traveling toward Shelby, North Carolina. She normally would have merged onto I-85 once in Atlanta to head towards the Carolinas.

ALDOT issued the following statement Friday:

Much attention is focused on Atlanta and the developing situation along Interstate 85.

Highway infrastructure is not immune to the threats posed by man-made and natural disasters. In 2002, an interstate bridge in the I-65 and I-20/59 interchange in Birmingham was destroyed by a truck crash and fire. The unthinkable happened in 2004, when another crash destroyed a different bridge in the same interchange. ALDOT mounted an around-the-clock response to replace both bridges in less than 40 days of construction each time. The rapid replacement process was the result of a team effort by ALDOT, local officials, the Federal Highway Administration and our contractors.

Based on our experience with similar bridge emergencies, ALDOT this morning has offered assistance to the Georgia DOT.

