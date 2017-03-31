Appointments still available for free tax prep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With a little over two weeks left away from the federal and state tax filing deadline of Tuesday, April 18, the United Way of Central Alabama is still taking appointments for free tax preparation for individuals and families with a household income of less than $54,000 in 2016.

Volunteers certified by the IRS will prepare returns to help clients get the largest refund for which they qualify.

Clients should bring the following information with them:

• Social Security cards for all family members

• Driver’s License or non-drivers ID. Spouses filing jointly must both be present

• Last year’s federal and state tax returns

• W-2 forms

• 1099s for interest, dividends, retirement, Social Security, unemployment or self-employment

• 1095 for Health Insurance Coverage

• Letters or documents from the IRS

• Child care receipts – name, address, tax ID number and amount paid

• Tuition expenses (1098T) and student loan interest (1098E)

• Receipts for property tax, vehicle tag, charitable gifts, medical, dental or prescriptions

• A voided check for direct deposit

Most tax returns are ready in just seven days after an initial interview appointment. United Way’s drop-off service provides a convenient way for working individuals to have their taxes prepared around their work schedule. United Way’s 2-1-1 information center is scheduling the tax preparation appointments and providing additional information on qualifications for free help, locations, dates and times and documents clients should bring to their appointments.

You can also get free tax prep online at MyFreeTaxes.com.