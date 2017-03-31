Attorney moves for change of venue in trial of teen charged in Hoover veteran’s homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The attorney for one teen charged in the killing of Mike Gilotti in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 is asking for a change in venue.

Charleston Wells was 16 when he was arrested and charged with capital murder on Feb. 3, 2016. Now, his defense attorney Charles Salvagio, is moving to change the venue for the trial.

Salvagio claims in his motion that the case received “such extensive publicity and in a matter so prejudicial to the defendant, that it is impossible to conduct a fair trial by an impartial and unbiased jury in this county.”