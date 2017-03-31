Birmingham designers head to Nashville Fashion Week

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —  Splashed by DKG is headed to Nashville to make a splash in the fashion scene in Middle Tennessee.

Designers Daniel Grier and Derek Matthews have been creating denim works of art with Splashed by DKG for the last three years.

They are among five Emerging Designers whose fashions have been selected for showcasing during Nashville Fashion Week’s Emerging Designers Runway show on April 5th.  The event begins at 6:30 at Union Station Veranda.

The sold out show features not only Splashed by DKG, but Andrew Gallivan, Lily Guilder Design, Madness Is, and Nasheli Juliana as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s