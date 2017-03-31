Birmingham designers head to Nashville Fashion Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Splashed by DKG is headed to Nashville to make a splash in the fashion scene in Middle Tennessee.

Designers Daniel Grier and Derek Matthews have been creating denim works of art with Splashed by DKG for the last three years.

They are among five Emerging Designers whose fashions have been selected for showcasing during Nashville Fashion Week’s Emerging Designers Runway show on April 5th. The event begins at 6:30 at Union Station Veranda.

The sold out show features not only Splashed by DKG, but Andrew Gallivan, Lily Guilder Design, Madness Is, and Nasheli Juliana as well.