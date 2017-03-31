Countdown to kickoff: UAB football’s return gets closer as team prepares for Saturday’s Spring Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday afternoon, the return of UAB football will be closer than ever as they take the field at historic Legion Field for their 2017 Spring Game.

CBS42’s Simone Eli chatted with UAB’s AD Mark Ingram about the Blazer’s excitement, what they’ve been working on, and the many festivities that start today before tomorrow’s game.

There are only five months left until the UAB Blazers officially return from their two-season absence to face off against Alabama A&M.

“This is our only true dress rehearsal at Legion Field before we play Alabama A&M so we are going to treat this as close to a real game as possible,” UAB Football head coach Bill Clark said. “This spring is so important to our team’s preparation for the 2017 season, and this game is going to provide the staff with valuable insight as to who will show up when the bright lights are on.”

Saturday, the fun starts at 10 a.m. with Fan Fest, an interactive area for fans, starting off the day in the North End Zone.

Tickets are $5 at the gate and free for students with an ID. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can watch locally on WABM MY 68 or on ESPN3 nationally.

Parking is $5 general admission in lots J and K. UAB students can park for free in lot J. There is also a shuttle service on campus beginning at 10:30 a.m. with pickup locations at Blazer Circle and Hill Center.

At 11 a.m., there’s a Blazer Walk where fans are encouraged to line the west side of Legion Field at 11 a.m. to welcome the team, band and cheerleaders.

TIMELINE:

10 a.m. – Lots J and K open to the general public

10:30 a.m. – Student shuttle begins on campus (Blazer Circle, Hill Center)

10:30 a.m. – Media Gate (5A) opens

11 a.m. – Blazer Walk (West side of Legion Field)

11:30 a.m. – Gates open to general public

11:30 a.m. – Fan Fest opens (Inside Legion Field – North end zone)

1 p.m. – Spring Game Kickoff

4 p.m. – Sons of UAB Alumni Flag Football Game

CONCESSIONS: Concession stands will be open in sections 101, 102, 105, 106 and 210. Beer will be sold at concessions in sections 101, 105 and 210. An ATM is available in between sections 101 and 102.

CLEAR BAG POLICY/FORBIDDEN ITEMS: The Clear Bag Policy will be enforced for the Spring Game and moving forward for the 2017 season. Bags that enter Legion Field must be clear or must be a clutch no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” … For a list of the Clear Bag Policy and forbidden items, click here.

ROSTERS: The rosters for the Spring Game have been set. Green will feature the most of the A1’s and A2’s against Gold and most of the B1’s and B2’s. Click here to view the rosters.