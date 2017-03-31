Events around Central Alabama beginning Friday March 31st

Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama starting Friday, March 31st.

Friday:

Super Smash Bros Tournament At Library in the Forest

You have a chance to win a Gamestop gift card during the Super Smash Bros Tournament. It is going on at Vestavia Hills Public Library on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be held in the Community Room. This event is for teenagers who are in grades 6-12.

Hockey Night at Pelham Civic Complex And Ice Arena

Kick your weekend off with a free action-packed hockey game. There will be raffle prizes, intermission entertainment and an opportunity to help the city of Pelham win $150,000 in arena upgrades from Kraft Hockeyville. The hockey match begins at 7 p.m.

Wake Up, Brother Bear!

The Birmingham Children’s Theatre will bring the show “Wake Up, Brother Bear” to the stage on Friday. You can see the show at Pinson Public Library. This free event begins at 10 a.m. and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The Day The Crayons Went On Vacation

Local children can learn more about the retiring of a crayon at the Homewood Public Library. Local children can participate in a colorful morning of craft and activities. The fun will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday:

Free Kids’ Workshop

Your child can learn some skills at local Home Depot Stores on Saturday. Home Depot offers free workshops for kids. The workshops will begin at 9 a.m. and last until Noon. Your child can build a rain gauge house. All children get to keep their craft, receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the goods.

Woodlawn Street Market

Woodlawn Street Market is coming back. You can find patrons who are selling produce, goods, and prepared food at the market. It kicks off on 55th Place South in Birmingham on Saturday. The market lasts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival

Are you looking for a place to have lunch on Saturday? The Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival will take place at the Zamora Shrine Temple. In addition to the food, there will be performances by Matsuriza, a Japanese drum group from Epcot and by local troupes. You can also learn about various Asian cultures and vendors will be selling unique merchandise from Asia. Tickets are $8 for adults (18 and over), $ 5 for teens (13-17) as well college students, active military and veterans with ID. It is free for children under the age of 5.

Dude Look Like A Lady (A Womanless Beauty Pageant)

You can attend the first annual Dude Looks Like A Lady Womanless Beauty Pageant. It is being hosted by the Helena Miracle League. There will be awards for best dressed, prettiest hair and best legs, and a People’s Choice Award. All proceeds will benefit the Miracle League Ball Field. The pageant begins at 6 p.m. at the Helena Sports Complex.

Walk With Mayor Kenneth Gulley

Bessemer residents are encouraged to lace up their shoes and walk with Mayor Kenneth Gulley on Saturday. This is the kick-off of a new program from the city called “Bessemer Active, Fit and Healthy Campaign.” As part of the program, Mayor Gulley will meet with walk groups once a month at various city parks from April thru August and walk with them. The first walk is Saturday at the Bessemer Recreation Center. Contact Tiffany Harris at 205-425-0655 if you are interested. There will also be a health fair sponsored by the University of Alabama Birmingham, Medical West and Cahaba Medical Care. The health fair begins at 10 a.m. and will feature blood pressure checks, body mass index, and eye screenings.

Kori Bustard Day

You can join the Birmingham Zoo for Kori Bustard Day on Saturday. The day will be celebrating the Kori Bustard. It’s the heaviest flying bird in the world Enjoy special enrichments, a feeding children’s activities and more. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

Fido Fest

The Second Annual Fido Fest is going on Saturday at the Summit. Hand & Paw along with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be on hand for the event that features our four-legged friends. There will be a pet photo booth, kids activities, food trucks and live entertainment. This is a free event. All animals must be leashed and they are welcomed. Fido Fest kicks off at 11 a.m.

Community Yard Sale And Open House

You can shop and learn more about Camp Fletcher all at the same time. There will be a Community Yard Sale and Open House at Camp Fletcher in Bessemer on Saturday. You can meet the staff, tour the grounds, learn about summer programs and more. This event is free. Hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hikes for Tykes

You can get some fresh air and spend some time with your family during the Hikes for Tykes at the Botanical Gardens. This event begins at 10 a.m.

Little Golden Book Fest

Go back in time with stories from Little Golden Books. You can attend the Little Golden Book Fest at Homewood Library on Saturday. There will be food, games, and snacks. This event begins at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday:

Kidcam Summer Camp Open House

You can learn more about the Kidcam Summer Camp at Oak Mountain. There will be an open house on Sunday. Meet the camp director, activities and curriculum. The open house begins at 3 p.m.

Do you want to see your event on this list? Email details to reportit@wiat.com.