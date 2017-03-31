Hoover man says ring dating back to World War I was stolen

HOOVER, ALA. (WIAT)- A Hoover man said his home was broken into Wednesday afternoon. Jack Steven’s said Wednesday afternoon he went out for lunch, and when he returned his house was broken into on Chester Street.

“This was all broken into [points to the door] and the woodwork was broken up,” said Stevens.

Stevens said the thief made their way into his bedroom were precious items were taken from a jewelry box.

“It was a ring that my father had made back in World War I, which would be 100 years as of this year that was very personal to me, and another ring he had over the years that he carried for 65 years, passed it down to me and those were taken, those were very personable,” said Stevens.

Steven’s was proud of his father Charles Stevens who served in the air force as a photographer. His father also owned the Shore Night Club.

“Robert Ripley had a Chinese Junk and my dad had a night club in Hollywood Florida, and he would be bring the Junk up to the dock, and come in and have dinner,” said Stevens.

Charles Stevens passed away when he was 91.

Friday Jack Steven’s son was at his father’s home installing burglar bars as a security measure for the future.

Stevens is hoping to get his rings back.