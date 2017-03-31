Police arrest man on charges of burglarizing missing man’s home

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary that occurred at the home of an elderly man that has been missing since June of last year, according to Tuscaloosa County officials.

Emmett Kyzer’s home on Keenes Mill Road in Cottondale was burglarized on Tuesday, according to Deputy Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, relatives discovered that someone had gained access to the house itself and surrounding storage buildings.

According to the relatives, the items stolen were not very valuable from a monetary standpoint but held lots of sentimental value for the family.

Johnny Thomas Farley was arrested on two charges of third degree burglary and on one charge of violating probation. He has bonded out on $30,000 for the charges.