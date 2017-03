PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery that occurred around 4:30 this afternoon, according to Don Newton with Pell City.

Police have set a perimeter around the BB&T bank on the 2200 block of 1st Avenue North, and are deploying helicopters and search dogs to find the alleged robber.

According to police, they are searching for a male that reportedly robbed the bank for an undisclosed sum of money.