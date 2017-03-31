Rachel on the Road: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

Spring is here and so are the flowers at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens!

Thousands of volunteers help maintain the grounds and get the plant sales ready. Next weekend (April 6th-9th) is the Spring Plant Sale. There will be newly founded plants that are able to flourish here in Alabama for sale.

Thursday, April 6

Members-Only Sale: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

(members do not need to register for the members-only sale)

PUBLIC SALE HOURS

Friday, April 7

9-7 p.m. (Free Admission)

Saturday, April 8

9-5 p.m. (Free Admission)

Sunday, April 9

11-3 p.m. (Free Admission)

The sale will be at the same location as the previous two years. Go to Brookwood Village at Macy’s upper parking lot – 789 Brookwood Village • Birmingham, AL 35209.

What’s neat about the plant sales are they fully fund the educational program at the Botanical Gardens. All Birmingham city schools have access to taking their students on a discovery field trip. Click here for more information on that.

