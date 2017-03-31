Sidewalk Film Festival launches ‘Keep Sidewalk Strong’ campaign, raising $21,500

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the city’s longest standing film festivals needs your help to keep things going this year.

A little over 13,000 people packed Birmingham’s historic theater district last year for the Sidewalk Film Festival. This year, organizers need your help to make it bigger and better. The festival brought $1.25 million dollars into the Magic City last year.

Organizers have launched a Seed and Spark campaign to raise $21,500. That’s money that would go towards renting the Lyric Theatre for screenings and outfitting the Alabama Theatre with technology that will attract bigger films.

“So you have the Carver and the Alabama and now the Lyric and we also use the Red Mountain Theater’s cabaret space which is at the other end of the block on 19th street and getting four venues that are that close together all easily walkable is important to us,” said Chloe Cook, the Sidewalk Film Festival executive director.

Organizers are also working to raise enough money to rent a technology called DCP, much like what’s in movie theaters currently. The hope is that the festival will be able to screen bigger films.

“More and more filmmakers and the rights holders, the distributors don’t want to share films with film festivals with theaters on a DVD or on a blue ray not only for quality purposes but also because it increases the capability for people to pirate the content,” said Cook.

Right now organizers don’t know just yet which films will be screened or which actors will be coming to town. They’ll likely figure that out in mid-May at the earliest.

To help the Sidewalk Film Festival reach its goal click here.