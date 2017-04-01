Birmingham Police investigating after two bodies are found in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after two bodies are found in a burning car in Ensley. It happened around 10:30 Friday night.

Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards tells CBS 42 neighbors called to report a burning storage shed or power line. Birmingham fire crews responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 15th Street Ensley. That’s where they discovered a car burning in a back alley.

Lt. Edwards says once the fire was out, police located the charred remains of two victims they believe to be male. Right now, police are not sure how they died but Lt. Edwards says they believe the car was left there to burn intentionally.

The Jefferson County Coroner was also on the scene. Right now, authorities are working to positively identify the victims and figure out an exact cause of death.

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more details.