City of Birmingham taking on big role in National Walking Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Heart Association’s National Walking Day is coming up on Wednesday, April 5th and Birmingham will have a big part in the Healthy for Good movement.

The Healthy for Good movement is designed to help inspire all Americans to live healthier lives and create lasting change. The movement focuses on the simple idea that making small changes now can make a difference in the future.

Birmingham will be part of a statewide initiative called the 2 Million Step Challenge. Alabama set the two million step goal to help Alabamians cut down on preventable disease like heart disease.

In 2015, AHA found 29% of all Alabamians reported they didn’t participate in any regular physical activity. AHA is encouraging people to take part in the step challenge as a gateway to more regular exercise.

To participate, make plans to walk for half an hour on April 5th. You can take a picture of your walk or your pedometer and post how many steps you took on the American Heart Association Alabama social media pages. Those can be found here, here and here. Just use the hashtag #AHALaceUp and don’t forget to tag @HeartAlabama.