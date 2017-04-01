GBHS and Hand in Paw hosting second annual Fido Fest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Hand in Paw are hosting the second annual Fido Fest at The Summit. The free event benefits both organizations and gives families the chance to meet a potential new furry family member.

All animal lovers and four-legged friends are welcome to the free event, but remember all dogs must be leashed. The event features adoptable pets from GBHS and informational tents from Hand in Paw, Adopt-A-Golden and a Caviler Rescue.

There are plenty of activities for two-legged visitors as well, from rock climbing with Mountain High Outfitters to complimentary face painting, pet caricatures, balloon art, and a pet photo booth. There’s also a Fido Marketplace with over 10 pet focused vendors.

There’s food and more for both humans and dogs. The event is Saturday, April 1st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot area near Swoozies and Orvis. There’s also a Fido Fest 2017 Adoption Special from GBHS for puppies six months and younger. The adoption fee is only $25 until Sunday, April 2nd.

Fido Fest comes just ahead of the Shower at the Shelter event slated for Sunday, April 9th. The event helps foster programs at GBHS as puppy and kitten season rolls around. You can join others at GBHS from 1 to 4 p.m. to learn more about the foster program and meet the foster community. You can find their Amazon Wish List here. To find out more about Shower at the Shelter, click here.