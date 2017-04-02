Birmingham and Tuscaloosa Kennel Clubs hosting four day conformation event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is going to the dogs this week as the Birmingham Kennel Club and Tuscaloosa Kennel Club get ready to host an annual dog show. The four-day event kicks off on Thursday, April 6th.

It’s happening at the Shelby County Exhibition Center. Dogs of all breeds and sizes will be present at the dog show. The show features dogs trained both by their owners and some by professional handlers.

The dog show runs from April 6th to April 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. It’s at the Expo Center at 701 Highway 70 in Columbiana. Parking is $5.00 and entry into the show is free.

For more information on the event, click here. You can find out more about the Birmingham Kennel Club and all of their events here.