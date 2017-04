MOBILE, Ala (WIAT): Inmate Justin Thomas Fritz, 26, escaped from Mobile Work Release Center at approximately 5:30pm, this from a release by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The release lists Fritz as 5’11”, 170 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

If you see Fritz or have any information that may lead to his recapture, you are asked to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.